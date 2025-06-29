"Very, very wealthy people." Trump has found buyers for TikTok
Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the country has found buyers for the American assets of the Chinese social media network TikTok, and that these are "very, very wealthy people." The politician said this in an interview with Fox News.

"By the way, we have a buyer for TikTok. I think I'll need, probably, China's approval, and I think President Xi will probably do it," the US leader said.

He promised to provide information about the buyers in two weeks.

At the same time, Trump stated that these are "very, very wealthy people, a group of very wealthy people."

