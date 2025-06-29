"Very, very wealthy people." Trump has found buyers for TikTok

The US President suggested that Xi Jinping would approve the deal.

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the country has found buyers for the American assets of the Chinese social media network TikTok, and that these are "very, very wealthy people." The politician said this in an interview with Fox News.

"By the way, we have a buyer for TikTok. I think I'll need, probably, China's approval, and I think President Xi will probably do it," the US leader said.