"Very, very wealthy people." Trump has found buyers for TikTok
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the country has found buyers for the American assets of the Chinese social media network TikTok, and that these are "very, very wealthy people." The politician said this in an interview with Fox News.
"By the way, we have a buyer for TikTok. I think I'll need, probably, China's approval, and I think President Xi will probably do it," the US leader said.
Read also
He promised to provide information about the buyers in two weeks.
At the same time, Trump stated that these are "very, very wealthy people, a group of very wealthy people."
- During Biden's term, a law was passed requiring either the sale of TikTok to a non-Chinese owner or the banning of the social media platform. The legislation was enacted due to concerns that without a sale, the platform could become a tool for espionage and political manipulation by China.
- If there had been no delays by Trump, then according to this law, TikTok should have been blocked in the States back in January.
- On June 18, the US President postponed the deadline for the sale of TikTok's American assets for the third time, this time by 90 days.