Ukrainian pilots preparing to start flight training on F-16 jets in France – BFM TV

Ukrainian pilots began preparing for further training before flying F-16 fighter jets in southwestern France, BFM TV reported.

Ukrainian pilots will train in the same way as French Air Force pilots, but in half the time.

"The classes will take place on simulators, as well as on Alpha Jet aircraft, which have been decommissioned and replaced by new Pilatus PC-21s. Student pilots will have to fly 80 hours before starting training on the F-16," the outlet noted.

After the training, which will last about six months, the pilots will transfer to the F-16 and study in the United States or in one of the European countries. At the same time, teams of technicians, particularly mechanics, are likely to study in the United States.

It is expected that the crews will be ready no earlier than the end of 2024, or even at the beginning of 2025. During this time, the weapons that are used to equip the fighters must also be produced.

On March 1, the then spokesman of the Air Force Command reported that Ukrainian pilots are already practicing the task of striking air and ground targets on F-16 fighters, training tactical techniques.

On March 18, Romania agreed to train 50 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets at the training center at the Feteşti Air Base.

On March 29, the Belgian government approved the allocation of about 100 million euros to Ukraine within the framework of the "aviation coalition", with the funds going to the maintenance of F-16 fighters.