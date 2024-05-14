Emergency power cuts introduced across Ukraine due to critical deficit

Ukrenergo was forced to implement controlled emergency blackouts for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine

Power cut (Illustrative photo - Sumyoblenergo)

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in all regions due to Russian shelling, which has caused a deficit in electricity supply, Ukrenergo reported.

On May 14, from 9 p.m. to midnight, Ukrenergo was forced to introduce controlled emergency power cuts for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine.

Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited, Ukrenergo said.

"The reason is a significant shortage of electricity in the system as a result of Russian shelling and increased consumption due to the cold snap," the company said.

On May 15, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout the day – from 00:00 to 24:00.

