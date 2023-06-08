Water level at Kakhovka Reservoir below 'dead point,' cutting off water intake for ZNPP

Today, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir dropped below the "dead point", which made it impossible to draw water for the needs of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and settlements, said the head of Ukrhydroenergo, Ihor Syrota, on national television.

"The level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is currently 12.50 m. This is below the so-called 'dead point' of 12.70 m – when we can no longer draw water to settlements and for the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant to pump water into their ponds for cooling," said Syrota.

According to him, if the dam is completely destroyed, the width of the reservoir will decrease to 1-1.2 km, before the explosion it was 3.5 km. And its depth will not exceed 3 meters.

Syrota added that the reservoir may drop for another seven to eight days.

Early on Tuesday, the Russian occupiers blew the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Ukrhydroenergo stated that the Kakhovka HPP was completely destroyed after the explosion and cannot be restored.

On June 6, Ukrhydroenergo announced that they plan to build a new Kakhovka HPP.

