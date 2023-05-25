Russia attacks Ukraine overnight with 36 drones, all taken down

The Ukrainian air defence shot down 36 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones launched by Russia overnight on Thursday, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Russia’s latest wave of attack likely targeted military and critical infrastructure in western Ukraine.

The drones were shot down in central, western and southern Ukrainian regions.

"36 out of 36! A hundred-percent job!" Mr Oleshchuk posted on Telegram, adding, "It is perhaps the best gift."

Overnight on Thursday, air defences were deployed in the Kyiv region, and air raid sirens were heard in western Ukraine. Later, Kharkiv and its suburbs were also targeted.

All the targets moving towards Kyiv during the attack were destroyed, Kyiv's military administration said in a separate statement.

Russia has resumed massive air attacks, including with air-launched ballistic missiles, since late March as Ukraine gears up for a planned counteroffensive.

