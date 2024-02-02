Around 40,000 Russians advancing on Kupiansk, heavy fighting for Tabaivka, it remains uncaptured

Yevlash states that Tabaivka is not under Russian control, and artillery duels continue

Russian invaders continue their advance on Kupiansk, with the frontline remaining "very dynamic," reported the spokesperson for the Eastern Military Group, Illia Yevlash, during a national telethon.

He mentioned that fierce battles are ongoing for Tabaivka, a village not under enemy control, where artillery duels are taking place.

In the last 24 hours, 228 Russians were eliminated, along with 75 pieces of weaponry and equipment in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction.

He noted that around 40,000 Russian personnel are concentrated in the Kupiansk area.

The Russian invaders have deployed to the area 500 tanks, 650 armored vehicles, 430 artillery systems, and over 150 multiple rocket launcher systems.

