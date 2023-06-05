Ukraine's Armed Forces launch offensive on some axes – Defense Ministry

The defense forces are going on the offensive in some areas of the front, and this is part of the defense operation that has been going on since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. The Russians are actively spreading the word about a "counteroffensive" to divert attention from Russia's defeat near Bakhmut, stated Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

"We are continuing the defense that we started on February 24, 2022. The defense operation includes everything, including counteroffensive actions. Therefore, in some areas, we are moving to offensive actions," said Malyar.

In particular, according to her, the Bakhmut axis remains the epicenter of the fighting. There, the Defense Forces are moving "on a fairly wide front," are successful and occupy certain heights. In this area, the Russians are now on the defensive and want to hold their positions.

Russia is also defending in the south, with local battles continuing.

"Why are the Russians actively launching information about a counteroffensive? Because they need to divert attention from the defeat on the Bakhmut axis," added Malyar.

In an interview with the WSJ, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive, and "despite the fact that the Armed Forces did not receive all the weapons they hoped for, we cannot wait another month."

Former CIA Director David Petraeus believes that Ukraine's counteroffensive will be "very powerful" and could lead to success.

US General Mark Milley said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are "very well prepared" for a counteroffensive, but it is too early to make predictions.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.