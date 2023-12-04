Ukraine to bolster air defense with long-range Neptune missiles, S-300, Buk system upgrade

Ukraine's military-political leadership defined the tasks for the production of weapons, equipment, missiles and ammunition

Launch of the Neptune rocket (Photo: NSDO)

Ukraine is developing "long" Neptune missiles, as well as the modernization of the S-300 and Buk anti-aircraft missile systems, Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havrylyuk announced in an interview with ArmyInform.

The military-political leadership has defined tasks related to the production of weapons, equipment, missiles and ammunition.

Havryliuk emphasized that this process will involve not only state enterprises, but also private companies producing dual-use goods.

"Work is now underway to create the so-called long Neptune. This is a new modification of the missile for the Neptune complex. Active work is also underway together with the Ministry of Strategic Industries to strengthen the air defense system," the official said.

Ukraine is also working on the modernization of the Buk and S-300 air defense systems.

On April 13, 2022, two Neptune missiles hit the Russian cruiser Moskva. Overnight on April 14-15, the Russian Federation admitted that the flagship of the Russian fleet had sunk.

At the end of the summer of 2023, The Drive wrote that Ukraine will modernize Neptune missiles – and they will be able to reach Moscow.

On September 14, 2023, a counterintelligence operation by the SBU and the Navy took place, the result of which was the destruction of the S-400 Triumf air defense system worth $1.2 billion: drones and Neptune missiles engaged the target.

The attack was similar to the August 23 attack on the enemy's S-400 position near Olenivka area on Cape Tarkhankut.