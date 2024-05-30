Ukrainian forces hit Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles – photos

The ferry crossing was protected by the "newest" Russian air defense systems: Pantsir, Tor and S-400 Triumf

Kerch (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On the night of May 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully attacked the ferry crossing in temporarily occupied Kerch, Crimea, using ATACMS missiles, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian defenders targeted the Kerch ferry crossing, which was heavily used by the occupiers to supply their troops in occupied Crimea.

The General Staff said that the crossing was protected by modern Russian air defense systems – Pantsir, Tor and S-400 Triumf.

However, this "newest" air defense shield was successfully overcome by ATACMS missiles, which have been in service since the 1990s, the General Staff noted.

As a result of the strike, two ferries that were used for rail and vehicle transport suffered significant damage, with one running aground and blocking the entire Kerch ferry crossing.

"Thanks to the successful combat operations of the Ukrainian missile forces, the military logistics of the occupiers on the peninsula have been significantly disrupted. The enemy must remember: Crimea is Ukraine," the military said.

The defense department also provided photos of the aftermath of the strike:

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

