ZSU: Unprecedented number of drones on the front line; enemy wants to see more

The spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force has stated that Russian forces are intensifying aerial reconnaissance across the entire demarcation line

Yuriy Ignat (Photo: screenshot from the video)

The Russian army is increasingly utilizing drones of various types for reconnaissance along the front lines in the South and Kharkiv Oblast, deploying various drone models, including Supercam and ZALA, as reported by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ignat.

He said there is currently an "unprecedented number of drones" on the front lines, especially in the southern direction.

The Russian army employs drones of different types, such as Supercam, ZALA, "Orlan," and others.

This situation is also observed in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians are intensifying aerial reconnaissance along the entire demarcation line.

"They want to see more to plan their further actions," said Ignat.

Read also: Shelling in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine: Two police officers killed, six injured