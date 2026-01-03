We need to talk with sanctions. Zelenskyy explains how to force Russia to negotiate
Ukraine's Western partners should choose the right language of communication with the Russian Federation to make it comply with diplomatic efforts. This was stated by President reported to journalists during a briefing.
"[We need] to talk. Not just on the phone, but talk sanctions, talk military support for Ukraine. Many processes have been slowed down with regard to air defense, for example. "The Russians are well aware of this, they are guided, they see many things," the president said.
At the same time, he said, "I would like the United States to put more pressure" on Russia.
"Although, to be honest with you, their team worked very hard with our team during the month. Really very, very much, and I am grateful to them for that. And I do not believe that there is a real quick alternative to the dialogue that we have now," Zelensky added.
- On the eve of the New Year, President emphasizedthat Ukraine and the United States continue to communicate on a daily basis, despite Russian claims that the talks were disrupted after the alleged attack on the Russian dictator's residence Vladimir Putin.
Comments (0)