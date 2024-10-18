Western officials should discuss concessions-for-NATO proposals directly with Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is open to peace proposals from other countries, if they are "realistic"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Western officials proposing that Kyiv exchange Russian-occupied territory for NATO membership have not consulted with him, according to an interview with Financial Times.

"People have never [told us] this. People are afraid to say [it to me]," Zelenskyy said, urging these officials to "put it on the table, openly to us."

"Not through some third party. Talk to us," the president added.

The head of state noted that he is open to peaceful proposals from other countries if they are "realistic" and do not attempt to undermine support for Ukraine.

"Brazil, do you have a plan? Great. A proposal from China? We are not against it. But, guys, please do not divide us," Zelenskyy stated.

On October 3, during a visit to Kyiv, newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before. Former NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg considers it likely that Ukraine could become a member of NATO even without full de-occupation of its territories.

On October 6, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he would block Ukraine's entry into NATO as long as he is in office.

On October 9, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine's entry into NATO would lead to the start of World War III.