White House seeks additional $24 billion for Ukraine support

Of the $24 billion, $8 billion is planned to be allocated to contracts with American companies for the supply of weapons to Ukraine

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA/Bonnie Cash)

President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve an additional $24 billion in aid for Ukraine, aiming to bolster military support and replenish U.S. stockpiles, Politico Pro reported.

Funding details

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget proposed adding the Ukraine aid to broader funding measures to ensure continuity amid administrative transition. The package allocates:

$8 billion for U.S. defense contracts supplying weapons to Ukraine.

for U.S. defense contracts supplying weapons to Ukraine. $16 billion to replenish American stockpiles used for Ukraine’s defense.

Political pushback

The request has drawn criticism from some Republican lawmakers. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) condemned Biden’s approach in a post on X, "Joe Biden just gave away 4.7 billion in your taxpayer dollars by unilaterally 'forgiving' loans to Ukraine. Congress must not give him a free gift to further sabotage President [Donald] Trump’s peace negotiations on the way out the door. Any Biden funding demands should be DOA".

Elon Musk, a close associate of President-elect Donald Trump, also criticized the funding proposal, calling it "not ok."

X post

Broader Context