Yermak and Zelensky want more military with combat experience to work in the OP

The head of the OP spoke about the idea to hire more veterans and soldiers who have passed the front line

Andriy Yermak (Photo: president.gov.ua)

The head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak announced a reform in the OP – a significant number of employees will be people with combat experience. He wrote about it in Telegram.

Yermak says he proposed it to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – and he supported it.

"We are talking about people who have been to the front. They know what discipline, responsibility and brotherhood are. And most importantly – INDIFFERENCE," Yermak wrote.

He emphasized that not all of them are military personnel, as many civilians have volunteered. Some worked in successful companies.

"The idea is that a significant number of the Office's employees should be military personnel with proven combat experience in a full-scale war or combat veterans. We are talking about employees of all levels. In all departments without exception," said the head of the OP.

He cited as an example his deputy, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, who previously commanded the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar".

"During the war, he was responsible for the lives of his subordinates and the success of combat operations. Now, in the Office, he demonstrates the same speed, honesty and integrity – for him, it means staying true to himself and the country," Yermak wrote.

He believes that this is the culture that should be spread throughout the civil service in the future, and that representatives of business, IT and culture should also hire veterans in their teams.