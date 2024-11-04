Yermak denies talks with Russia, outlines possible agreement format

The head of the Presidential Office cited the Black Sea Grain Initiative as an example

Andriy Yermak (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine is not holding any negotiations with Russia, and any agreements would only be possible through separate accords facilitated by third-party states, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said during an interview on the national telethon.

"These supposed Ukraine-Russia negotiations as reported are absolutely false," Yermak stated.

He explained that Ukraine has held thematic conferences on specific issues. The first conference, focused on energy security, was held online with Qatar as a co-organizer.

"When this conference took place, we outlined principles related to this point of the Peace Formula. A large number of countries participated," Yermak said, adding that all the thematic conferences were held without Russia's participation.

Yermak noted that afterward, principles were established, allowing states to implement these agreements through separate deals with Ukraine and Russia individually.

"The same approach applies to food security. There was already a grain corridor with Turkey for a year, with two separate agreements: one between Turkey, the United Nations, and Ukraine, and the other between Turkey, the UN, and Russia," he added.

Yermak said that currently, no agreements exist. Should any arise, Ukraine is open to considering them, as this aligns with the principles outlined in the Peace Formula.

"All these discussions seem to be reactions to the thematic conferences, but I can clearly state that Ukraine is not negotiating with Russia," he stressed.