Ukraine liberates more territory over last week, ‘heavy fighting’ in east, official says

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have liberated nine square kilometres in the east and 28.4 square kilometres in the south as their push to drive Russian troops out continues, deputy defence minister Hanna Malar said on Monday.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

The Ukrainian counteroffensive, which has been going on for several weeks, has been focused on the areas around the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, with months-long grinding battles, and the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

In the east, according to Ms Maliar, both offensive and defensive actions by Ukrainian defenders are taking place.

The Ukrainians are "moving forward in the Bakhmut direction, while the occupants continue to advance in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions," she posted on Telegram.

"The enemy is trying to force our troops out of their positions, but is receiving a worthy rebuff. Heavy fighting is currently taking place there."

In the south, Ukraine’s Armed Forces successfully continue offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, having in total liberated 158.4 square kilometres.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi called on the West to expedite the transfer of modern fighter jets, arguing Kyiv’s offensive has been slowed down by Russia’s air superiority.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.