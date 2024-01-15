Zaluzhnyi invites Italian Defense Staff Chief to work at command posts of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zaluzhnyi and the Italian admiral also separately addressed the issues of regular maintenance of the equipment that Italy provided to Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, held a telephone conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Italian Armed Forces, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. He invited him to visit Ukraine and work together in the brigades of the Defense Forces.

Zaluzhnyi reported that he discussed several issues of bilateral military cooperation and exchange of experience with Dragone.



"I invited Admiral Dragone to visit Ukraine and work together at the command posts and in the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.



Also, they separately addressed the issues of regular maintenance of the equipment that Italy provided to Ukraine as part of defense aid packages.

