Russia launches massive missile assault with six different types of weapons in 33 sorties

Air defense forces shot down 18 cruise missiles and eight drones during the Russian attack on January 8

Valerii Zaluzhnyi (Photo: OP)

The Russian military launched 59 missiles and drones over Ukraine during a massive attack since the early hours of Monday, announced the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The Russians initially launched eight Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Primorsk-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai.

Seven S-300-type missiles were launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast, four Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were launched from Ryazan and Tambov oblasts.

Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched 24 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers launched eight Kh-22 cruise missiles from Belgorod Obast.

Six Iskander-M ballistic missiles flew from the area of temporarily occupied Dzhankoy in Crimea. The enemy also launched two Kh-31P guided air missiles.

Critical and civilian infrastructure, as well as industrial and military facilities, came under attack.

Zaluzhnyi clarified that the enemy used ballistics in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Air defense forces shot down all Shaheds and 18 cruise missiles.

On December 29, 2023, the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine – air defenses shot down 87 Russian missiles and 27 attack drones. In total, 30 people were killed and 29 injured in Kyiv as a result of the attack.

On the morning of January 2, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. According to the State Emergency Service, five people died and 127 were injured as a result of the attack.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the Russian forces launched 10 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, and three Kalibr missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down all Kinzhals, 59 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and three Kalibrs.