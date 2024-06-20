Zambia joins Global Peace Summit communiqué

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on all peace-loving countries to join the communiqué and implement the Peace Formula

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Zambia joined the communiqué of the first Global Peace Summit held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on X.

The Ukrainian leader thanked the country for supporting efforts to achieve sustainable, comprehensive and just peace.

"We appreciate the growing support for the Peace Summit and its final Communiqué from all continents, including Africa. We value that Zambia, together with other African countries, takes a clear stance in favor of the UN Charter, peace, and progress," Zelenskyy said.

The president noted that the Peace Formula is a format in which each country can have its say and make its own contribution to achieving common goals. He called on all peace-loving countries to join the communiqué and implement the Peace Formula.

"Together, we can restore peace, stable development, and mutual respect in international affairs," the head of state concluded.

On June 15-16, the Global Peace Summit initiated by Ukraine took place in Switzerland. Russia was not invited to it.

On June 17, the signatures under the joint communiqué of two countries – Iraq and Jordan – disappeared. Subsequently, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva told RFE/RL that the countries did not sign the communiqué, and that their appearance in the list of signatories was a "technical failure".

On June 18, the signature of Rwanda disappeared, but the Ecumenical Patriarchate joined the signatories.

The following countries also did not sign the document: Armenia, Bahrain, Colombia, Qatar, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, United Arab Emirates. Brazil did not sign either, but it was an observer at the event.

Here is the full text of the communiqué: on nuclear and food security, release of prisoners. The text also mentions the need of "involvement of and dialogue between all parties" to achieve peace.