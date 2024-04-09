Russia simulates drone strike on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant "from Ukraine's side" – HUR

There is no direct threat to nuclear safety, but this incident "again underlines extremely serious situation", says IAEA Director General

Zaporizhzhia NPP (Photo: Facebook of the station)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported a drone attack on the training center of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is located near the temporarily occupied ZNPP.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR), said in a televised marathon that Russia simulated strikes "from Ukraine's side" using FPV drones today.

"IAEA informed by ZNPP (possibly referring to the illegal Russian administration of the plant – Ed.) of drone attack today on ZNPP training center adjacent to the site," the international agency wrote.

The report of the explosion is consistent with the observations of the IAEA group, the agency said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that there is no direct threat to nuclear safety this time, but this incident "again underlines an extremely serious situation."

The HUR representative said that today Russia decided to simulate strikes using FPV drones allegedly "from Ukraine's side."

Yusov said that currently, there is another wave of provocations from the Russian Federation regarding the nuclear power plant – similar incidents have been recorded before, and there is nothing new here.

He reminded that there is photo and video evidence of the illegal placement of troops, personnel, heavy equipment, mining of the plant's territory, regular launching of UAVs (including strike and kamikaze ones) from the plant's territory, mortar shelling, and MLRS shelling carried out by the occupiers on the Ukrainian nuclear facility.

"Ukraine's position is clear, firm, unequivocal: we do not carry out any military actions, provocations, of course, on nuclear facilities. And the aggressor must leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP," said the representative of military intelligence.

