Ukrainian defenders outmaneuver Russian attempt to expand foothold near Vovchansk – General Staff

Defense Forces continue to perform combat tasks in the urban development of the northern part of the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defense Forces foiled the plans of the Russians to wedge in as much as possible and gain a foothold in the urban development of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In general, from the beginning of the Russian offensive actions in Kharkiv Oblast from May 10, the Ukrainian defenders decisively forced the enemy to "significantly reduce its activity", the department notes.

"The enemy's plans to wedge as much as possible into the depth of the urban development of Vovchansk and gain a foothold there have been thwarted," the General Staff reports.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian units in Vovchansk continue to perform combat tasks within the urban development in the northern part of the settlement, and also keep the Russians under fire control, the military said.

Corresponding actions are underway, the situation is under control.

Map: Deepstate

In the early hours of May 10, 2024, the Russian military launched a new wave of offensive on the Kharkiv axis. The Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line under the cover of armored vehicles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces sent reserve units there.

On May 13, the Secretary of the NSDC Lytvynenko stated that Ukraine does not see a direct threat to Kharkiv, however, the Russians have concentrated about 50,000 troops on the border, with more than 30,000 soldiers participating in the assault.

On May 14, Ukraine's spymaster Kyrylo Budanov said that in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Forces blocked the Russian units, and now they are trying to drive them out of there.

In the evening of May 14, the General Staff reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had moved to new positions near Vovchansk and Lukyantsi.

On May 15, the General Staff announced that Russian troops are trying to push back the Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, as the Ukrainian troops are clearing the outskirts of the town.

On May 16, regional authorities reported that since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces repelled four Russian attacks on the Kharkiv axis, and the number of evacuated civilians reached 8,779.