Zelenskyy responds to Europeans' "peace plan": Have I seen it? No

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not yet seen any new peace plan from European partners. The head of state said this during a briefing with the media.

The journalist noted that the alleged 12-point plan of Europe (previously published by Radio Liberty - Ed.) raises many questions, particularly from Ukrainians, as it includes the language aspect, the return of Russia to the negotiating table and international formats, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor country. She clarified: is this really the plan proposed by Ukraine and Europe, and has the US seen it?

"What is important in this question is whether I, as president of Ukraine, have seen this plan? No, I have not. It seems to me that this is the answer to many of the questions you mentioned," Zelenskyy replied.

According to him, there are different thoughts and proposals of European partners regarding a peaceful settlement.

Regarding Russia's return to the negotiating table, the president noted that he was "surprised" by this point, since neither the head of the United States Donald Trump, nor any European leader has yet been able to force Moscow to do so.

The head of state said that Ukraine is currently holding consultations with its European partners at the level of advisors ("there are several different conversations"), but emphasized that "there is no clear plan on the table yet."

Regarding the language and other issues, Zelenskyy recalled that such demands were voiced to Ukraine during the Istanbul talks with Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion: "[Then] there were also developments not made by our side. Well, we understand roughly where this could come from, but I would take the plan seriously when it comes out."

The president added that in the future, Ukraine and Europeans will share their visions of ending the war with each other.

"Our visions, by the way, are not new. That is, we understand what kind of war this is, and we understand what we are ready to do... And we understand what the first steps should be to move to diplomacy in general, because so far there is none. We see this," Zelenskyy said. Earlier, he, like Trump, said, performed for first ending the war along the current front line and then starting negotiations.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that Ukrainian and European developments would still not be ready without the position of the United States, since without military assistance and political support from Washington "it is simply impossible to come to diplomacy for now."

"So there will be European developments together, of course, with us, and we will discuss them with the United States... You know, they [the Americans] have their own vision of this. The main thing is what our vision is, because there is a war in Ukraine," he summarized.