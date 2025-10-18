Zelenskyy backs Trump on stopping the war "where we are" but says Putin is the issue

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the position of his American counterpart Donald Trump on ending the war in accordance with the current situation, but emphasized that the issue is the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The head of state said this during the briefing after the meeting at the White House.

"We have to [stop the war] for the sake of our countries and in the circumstances where we are now and what we have now... Because such a big country is opposing us. I think we have to stop where we are now. And here the US president is right – we have to stop where we are," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, it is important to stop the fighting "where we are" and then start negotiating a peace settlement.

"But I agree with President Trump that both sides must stop. But, between us, the issue here is Putin, because we did not start this war," the head of state emphasized.

The president also added that the issue of territories is "very sensitive" and "the most difficult" in the negotiations. He emphasized that Russians have a different position and would really like to occupy the entire territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, the head of state noted that Ukraine is in favor of a ceasefire first, so that "we can sit down at the negotiating table, talk, and understand our positions."

"I think this [ceasefire] is a very important first step. I think President [Trump] understands this. The most difficult issue in any negotiation, in any format, will still concern the territory. Unfortunately, it will concern the territory of Ukraine," Zelenskyy explained.

The president has previously advocated first achieving a ceasefire and then seeking a diplomatic solution.