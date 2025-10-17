Reuters: Zelensky leaves the White House

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA)

The meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American leader Donald Trump has ended. This was reported by Reuters.

According to media reports, the Ukrainian president has left the White House. Zelenskyy is expected to give a briefing after the meeting.

Suspilne, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian delegation, reported that Zelenskyy is currently on a phone call with European leaders. It is a group call, but the list of participants is not yet known.

Ukrainian President arrived at the White House around 20:30 Kyiv time. The leaders spoke to the press and then went to a private meeting. It took the form of a lunch.

On October 14, Trump announced that during a meeting at the White House on October 17, he would talk with Zelensky, in particular, about the transfer of Tomahawk.

He admitted that during the conversation, Russian dictator did not like the idea of transferring Tomahawk to Ukraine. At the same time, Trump said that America also needs these missiles.