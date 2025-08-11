Zelenskyy: First, a truce must be reached, and then a diplomatic solution must be sought

Without clear security guarantees, any agreements will allow Moscow to regain its strength, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

First, a truce must be reached in the Russian-Ukrainian war, and then a diplomatic solution must be sought, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after communicating with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda.

"We have the same position: first, there must be a ceasefire, and then a search for a diplomatic solution that will end the war with a fair and lasting peace. Without clear security guarantees, any other agreements will only give Russia the opportunity to renew its forces," the Ukrainian president said.

He also informed Nausėda about contacts with partners and foreign policy activities, thanked Lithuania and all the Nordic and Baltic countries for declaration in support of Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as its readiness to make diplomatic efforts, provide assistance to Kyiv, and strengthen sanctions against Moscow.

"We discussed the situation on the battlefield and our needs. I thanked him for Lithuania's contribution in the supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

The politicians also discussed the situation with Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"Gitanas fully shares our position: Ukraine and Moldova should move towards EU membership in a synchronized and simultaneous manner. Thank you!" the Ukrainian president summarized.