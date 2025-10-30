Europe's 12-point plan is divided into two parts: first, a frontline freeze and ceasefire, and then negotiations

The front (Illustrative photo: 73rd Marine Center of the NWG)

Europe's 12-point peace plan for ending Russia's war against Ukraine is divided into two parts: first, a ceasefire, and then negotiations. This was reported by Radio Liberty, citing the document itself, titled "Elements on the Road to Peace in Ukraine," and interviews with unnamed officials.

The document says that the ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow will come into effect 24 hours after the parties accept the plan. And the front line will be frozen at the point where it is at that moment.

It is assumed that monitoring of the ceasefire will begin "immediately" and under the leadership of the United States. Satellites, drones and other technologies will be used. Also during this period, Russia and Ukraine should agree on a "non-aggression pact", according to which Kyiv will not have to try to return the temporarily occupied territories.

As for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the plan proposes to transfer it to the control of an unnamed third party and start negotiations to return it to Ukrainian control.

The plan also allegedly includes "confidence-building measures" that include "lifting certain symbolic sanctions" after the ceasefire lasts for a negotiated number of days. Another idea is that Russia could be welcomed into international organizations.

The plan calls for the creation of a "Peace Council" during the ceasefire phase, chaired by US President Donald Trump to oversee the implementation of a final peace plan.

The second stage of the plan is negotiations. The text states that the parties will start a dialogue on the contact line, and then agree on the "permanent management of the occupied territories".

This stage includes the creation of security zones around the contact line, where all military activity will be prohibited. The zones on both sides will be monitored by multinational civilian missions.

The ninth point of the plan concerns high-level dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow to "increase mutual understanding and respect for the diversity of languages, cultures and religions." According to journalists, it is controversial .

Unnamed eastern European officials said in a commentary that they consider the paragraph to bolster Russian accusations of alleged harassment of Ukraine's Russian-speaking population.

The next point is "the beginning of negotiations on the permanent management of the occupied territories," as the text of the document allegedly says. It also causes controversy among many European governments, as it contradicts their "maximalist views" that Ukraine should not give up its territories.

11 paragraph refers to the reconstruction, which will create a fund for Ukraine. It is possible that frozen Russian assets may be used for it.

The last point concerns the gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia as the plan is implemented. The parties should begin the process of agreeing on compensation for losses at the expense of frozen Russian assets. It also proposes the so-called "snapback" mechanism, under which all sanctions and isolation measures will automatically come into effect in the event of a repeated Russian attack on Ukraine.

An unnamed European official said the chances of the plan succeeding are slim.

"We can have a 12-point plan, but there will be no peace – it's Putin's one-point plan," said an unnamed European diplomat.