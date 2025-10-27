President: Ukraine will prepare peace plan based on Gaza model in a week or 10 days

Zelenskiy says he is skeptical that Putin will try on any peace plan

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine is ready to study the peace plan of British Prime Minister Kieran Starmer based on the model of the Gaza conflict settlement. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Axios.

According to him, the plan should be concise and without unnecessary details.

"A few short items. For example, a ceasefire plan. We decided that we will work on it over the next week or 10 days," the president said .

At the same time, he said he was skeptical about the readiness of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to accept any peace plan.

Last week, after a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," Starmer proposed putting forward a peace proposal modeled on Trump's Gaza plan. Zelenskyy discussed the issue with the British Prime Minister and other European leaders.

The President noted that the situation in Gaza and Ukraine is different, but he is "ready to work on it.".

In September, the White House published a US peace plan after the end of the war between Israel and the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. According to the plan, a Peace Council with the US President and former British Prime Minister Blair will be established, Hamas will be granted amnesty, and Israel will not occupy the Gaza Strip.