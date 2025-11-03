Death of soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region: marines declare their suspension

The Russians struck the center of the settlement of Samarivsky district, causing injuries and deaths of both civilians and soldiers, the 30th сorps said

Illustrative photo: 30th Marine Corps

A number of officials have been suspended due to the deaths and injuries of Ukrainian soldiers in a Russian attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region. About this reported in the 30th marine corps of the Ukrainian Navy.

On November 1, the occupiers launched a missile and drone strike on one of the settlements of Samarivsky district – during the attack, there were soldiers of one of the marine brigades in the village, the unit said.

According to him, the Russians struck at the center of the settlement, where there was no firing ground.

Earlier, TSN journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko said that the occupiers hit the Ukrainian military with ballistic missiles when they were gathered for an award ceremony on the parade ground, and that his brother Volodymyr was among the dead. According to him, soldiers of the 35th marine brigade were targeted by the Russian attack.

The corps noted that among the dead and wounded are both civilians and military.

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting investigative actions in the military unit to establish all the circumstances of the incident; certain officials have been suspended from their posts, the unit summarizes.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had launched an investigation into the tragedy under the article on negligent attitude to military service under martial law (read more here).