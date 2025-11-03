Investigation into the deaths of soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk region begins

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Law enforcers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen due to Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region. About this said the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR).

"According to preliminary information, on November 1, around 17:00, the enemy launched a missile attack on the place of basing of the Ukrainian military. There are dead and wounded as a result of the attack," the statement said.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, their investigative team immediately arrived at the scene of the attack and is taking the necessary steps to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

"In particular, the investigation is checking whether the safety requirements for personnel during the air raid were met and whether the military's shelter was properly organized," the agency said.

The investigation is being conducted under the article on negligent attitude to military service under martial law.

The maximum sentence is eight years in prison.

"Military and civilians were injured as a result of the enemy strike. The enemy used two ballistic missiles and three Geranium/Gerbera attack drones (the type of missiles is being finalized)," added in the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Region.

On the eve of the "East" troop grouping reported that on November 1, the Russians launched a combined attack in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, and Ukrainian defenders were among the injured and killed.

Later, TSN journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko said that the Russians fired ballistic missiles at Ukrainian defenders when they were gathered for an award ceremony on the parade ground, and that his brother Volodymyr was among the dead.

"My brother was killed on Saturday. He had been fighting since the 23rd. He went through hell in Krynky, Kurakhovo, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka... He was killed by Russians. But not on the battlefield. In the deep rear. He and his comrades were gathered on the parade ground to be awarded. They gathered the best. The best pilots and infantrymen of the brigade (we are talking about the 35th Marine Brigade – Ed.). In an orderly fashion. In an open area. Ballistics came in. The history of negligence (or not) repeated itself," the journalist said.