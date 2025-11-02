Ukrainian military personnel are among the victims of Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region – group "East"

Occupants launched a missile and drone strike on communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, causing casualties among the defenders

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On Saturday, November 1, Russians carried out a combined attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region, Ukrainian defenders are among the injured and killed, reported the "East" military grouping.

The command noted that the invaders continue to attack with various means not only directly at the positions of the Defense Forces, but also systematically attack settlements in the deep rear and in areas close to the front.

"Yesterday, on November 1, 2025, the enemy carried out a missile and drone strike on the communities of the Dnipropetrovska oblast. Nikopol, Pishchanska, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivska communities were affected. Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy's combined strike, there are dead and wounded among the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to the group, the relevant law enforcement agencies are currently working to check whether the requirements for timely warnings of missile threats and the ban on the deployment of the military and meetings and gatherings in open areas and in places not designated for this purpose were met and enforced.

The above requirements are set forth in the orders of the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the fallen defenders of Ukraine... The Russian aggressor will pay dearly for what he has done," the publication concluded.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that Novotroyitske village of Pishchanske community was attacked by an Iskander-M ballistic missile and a Geranium/Gerbera UAV.

