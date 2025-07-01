Syrskyi demands to improve security at landfills and bans crowds and tents
Against the backdrop of Russia's missile attacks on Ukrainian training grounds, dugouts are being built on the ground, and the gathering of troops and the location of personnel in tents is prohibited. This was announced by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky after a monthly meeting on improving the quality of training in the army and strengthening security at training centers.
Syrskyi reported on the implementation of measures to protect training centers from enemy air strikes.
"My unconditional demand is to ensure and improve the safety of servicemen in training centers and at rear training grounds. The accumulation of personnel and military equipment, the placement of servicemen in tent camps is prohibited!" he emphasized .
The Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that new shelters, dugouts and other protective structures are being built at training locations.
"Additional engineering solutions are being implemented to protect our soldiers as they prepare, train and recover," he said .
Syrsky emphasized the mandatory compliance with the requirements for the equipment of shelters in training centers and training grounds, as well as prompt notification of air raids.
- on June 4, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the Armed Forces training ground in Poltava region. At the time, the Land Forces reported that they managed to avoid the deaths of soldiers because the personnel were dispersed and everyone was in shelters during the alarm. But later two people died in the hospital .
- On June 22, the Russian occupiers hit a temporary training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region with an Iskander-M missile. There were casualties and injuries .