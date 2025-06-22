Invaders hit Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground with missiles – there are dead and injured

Invaders hit Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground with missiles – there are dead and injuredupdated
On June 22, Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on a Ukrainian Armed Forces training range – there were dead and wounded among the defenders, the Land Forces reported.
The strike hit the training ground of one of the mechanized brigades.
UPDATED. As of 17:27, three people were reported dead and 11 wounded.
The military notes that numerous casualties were avoided because safety measures were implemented in a timely manner after the alarm was raised.
"However, unfortunately, there are dead and injured. All victims are promptly provided with all necessary qualified assistance in medical facilities," the report notes.
To clarify all the circumstances of the incident, a special commission was created at the Land Forces Command, and law enforcement officers are also working at the scene.
The military added that additional measures are being taken to protect the defenders if the occupiers launch further attacks.
- This is not the first time that the invaders have attacked the training grounds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In early June, after the invaders struck a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykhailo Drapatiy, at that moment commander of the Land Forces, Major General, popular among the military, resigned. He motivated his decision by the fact that he was unable to fully ensure the execution of his orders: "I did not pressure, I did not convince, I did not change the attitude towards a person in the ranks. This is my responsibility."
- Ultimately, Drapatiy was appointed commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (responsible for conducting military operations), and Brigadier General Shapovalov became commander of the Land Forces on June 19.