Invaders hit Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground with missiles – there are dead and injured

The Land Forces said that numerous casualties were avoided because safety measures were implemented in a timely manner after the alarm was raised

Launch of the Iskander missile (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On June 22, Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on a Ukrainian Armed Forces training range – there were dead and wounded among the defenders, the Land Forces reported.

The strike hit the training ground of one of the mechanized brigades.

UPDATED. As of 17:27, three people were reported dead and 11 wounded.

The military notes that numerous casualties were avoided because safety measures were implemented in a timely manner after the alarm was raised.

"However, unfortunately, there are dead and injured. All victims are promptly provided with all necessary qualified assistance in medical facilities," the report notes.

To clarify all the circumstances of the incident, a special commission was created at the Land Forces Command, and law enforcement officers are also working at the scene.

The military added that additional measures are being taken to protect the defenders if the occupiers launch further attacks.