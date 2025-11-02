Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Odesa region with drones, there are dead - video

Five trucks caught fire as a result of an enemy strike, one of the victims was burned

Attack in Odesa region (Photo: t.me/odeskaODA)

On the night of November 2, Russia attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region with attack drones. There are dead and injured, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper.

According to him, despite the active work of the air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure. Five trucks caught fire in a parking lot, rescuers.

According to preliminary information, two people were killed, their identities are currently being established.

Two victims were also reported, one of them hospitalized with thermal burns from the flames. Doctors assess the 42-year-old man's condition as moderate.

UPDATED at 10:00. Russian army strikes civilian objects with "shaheds". The number of victims has increased to three people, one of them in hospital.

Four of the damaged trucks were empty, and one was a grain truck carrying soybeans. Law enforcement is investigating the attack as a war crime.