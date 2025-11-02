Russia strikes at Zaporizhzhia - almost 58,000 subscribers without electricity, photos

Two people were injured in the hostile attack, including a 44-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man

The aftermath of the attack on Zaporizhzhia (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

On the night of November 2, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, leaving almost 58,000 customers without electricity. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

About three explosions occurred after 02:00. Damage was recorded in the residential sector, as of 04:16 two people were wounded: a 44-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man. Utilities and other services are working at the site.

According to Fedorov, power companies will restore power as soon as the security situation allows.

UPDATED at 07:30. As a result of the attack, damaged 17 private houses. Both victims were provided with the necessary medical care and examined by doctors.

11,434 subscribers remain without electricity. Power engineers continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.