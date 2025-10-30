Russians strike at Sloviansk thermal power plant, killing two people and injuring others

Occupants struck an energy facility in Donetsk region with an aerial bomb

Sloviansk TPP (Photo: Wikipedia)

In the evening of October 30, the occupiers attacked a thermal power plant in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, resulting in two casualties and injured. This was stated in the evening address by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Just a few hours ago, there was an attack on the Slavic thermal power plant – a Russian bomb attack. Unfortunately, two people were killed. My condolences. There are wounded. And this is only terror – normal people do not fight like this," the head of state said.

He noted that "such a Russian war" should be met with a proper response from the world.

After the strike in December 2024, Slavianskaya TPP lost the ability to generate electricity, a member of the board of PJSC "Donbasenergo" Oleh Larionov in April 2025.

According to him, as a result of massive shelling the station lost its main equipment, transmitted is a specialized resource of Energoreforma.

In June, Sloviansk TPP temporarily stopped producing electricity.

UPDATE at 21:40. Two power engineers were killed, and five other employees were injured in the Russian attack on Sloviansk TPP, reported Ministry of Energy.

The attack by a guided aerial bomb on the territory of the enterprise damaged the equipment of the engineering and laboratory building, the agency noted.