Russia launches 633 drones and 52 missiles at Ukraine. There are direct hits – photos

Air defense forces were able to shoot down 623 enemy air targets, but more than 60 drones and 16 missiles hit

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of October 30, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The enemy used 705 drones and missiles, reported in the Air Force.

Russia launched 633 drones, including about 400 Shaheds, and 52 missiles – nine of them ballistic missiles.

In general, the enemy used the following types of missiles:

→ four X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from Nizhny Novgorod region

→ five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Rostov region

→ eight Kalibr cruise missiles;

→ two Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk and Voronezh region

→ 30 X-101 cruise missiles from Saratov region;

→ two X-59/69 guided missiles from the Black Sea;

→ one X-31P guided missile from the Black Sea.

As of 11:30 a.m., according to preliminary data, the air defense forces managed to shoot down 623 air targets: 592 drones, seven Kalibrs, one Iskander, two X-59/69 missiles and 21 X-101 missiles. Three more missiles were lost in the field, information on their locations and consequences is being clarified.

Direct hits by 16 missiles and 63 attack drones were recorded at 20 locations and downed or wreckage fell at 19 locations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the enemy was hitting the energy sector and ordinary life in the regions. Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions were attacked. Emergency and rescue operations continue in the regions.