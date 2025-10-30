Strikes on thermal power plant, farm, houses: details and photos of the aftermath of a massive night attack

The occupiers have launched the third massive attack on DTEK's thermal power plants in October and hit other civilian facilities

Consequences in Cherkasy region (Photo: SES)

A massive Russian missile and drone attack on the night of October 30 caused damage in Cherkasy, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. This was reported by local authorities and the State Emergency Service.

DTEK reported that Russia has again attacked thermal power plants in different regions, causing serious damage to the equipment of thermal power plants.

This is the third massive attack on the company's TPPs in October.

At dawn, the enemy launched a massive attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia, , said Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration.

Two households were reported to have sustained minor damage, but there were no casualties.

Emergency power outages introduced due to massive attack.

A fire broke out on a farm in Cherkasy region as a result of Russian aggression, rescuers reported.

The fire engulfed the roof on the area of 1200 square meters, the fire has already been extinguished. One animal died, no people were injured.

Kyiv region was also under attack, but no hits to critical infrastructure were made, , said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the JFO.

In Boryspil, a 35-year-old woman suffered thermal burns of the body, cut and lacerated wounds of the lower and upper extremities, and a fractured collarbone.

In Boryspil district, seven private houses and a business building were damaged, and windows in three high-rise buildings were smashed. Nine cars and eight buses were damaged, two cars were destroyed.

One private house damaged in Bila Tserkva district.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian attack partially destroyed a dormitory: 15 people were injured, including six children.