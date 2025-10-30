Russia strikes at the energy sector: emergency power outages in most regions

Russia strikes at the energy sector: emergency power outages in most regionsupdated
On the night of October 30 and in the morning of October 31, Russia again launches a massive missile and drone strike against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Emergency power outages were introduced in most regions, according to Ukrenergo .
Emergency blackouts will be canceled after the situation in the power system stabilizes.
Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk noted that as soon as possible, rescuers, repair crews and power engineers will start eliminating the consequences of the attack, restoring power and assessing damage.
In Zaporizhzhia, Russian attack partially destroyed a dormitory: 11 people were injured, including six children.
- Since the fall, Russia has significantly stepped up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector. Schedules of blackouts are being introduced across the country.
- On October 28, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine's allies had launched a coalition to support the energy sector, which has been affected by Russian strikes.
