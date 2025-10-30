Russia strikes a hostel in Zaporizhzhia: 11 injured, including six children – photos, video

On the night of October 30, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district for several hours in a row, hitting a dormitory. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Several floors of the dormitory were destroyed. There were several fires in residential buildings. Infrastructure facilities were also damaged .

The enemy hit the city with missiles and drones.

As of 06:22, 11 people were reported injured, including six children aged three to six years.