DTEK facility in Odesa region and critical infrastructure in the center of Chernihiv attacked

Odesa region (Photo: Telegram/odeskaODA)

On the night of October 29, Russia carried out another massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region, and in the morning it struck the center of Chernihiv with a "shahed". This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi .

Damage to energy and transportation infrastructure was reported in Odesa region. There is a victim. A fire broke out and was extinguished.

Some consumers were temporarily left without electricity. Power engineers are already working to restore it. Critical infrastructure facilities are running on generators.

DTEK clarified that as a result of the Russian attack on the company's power facility, 26,900 homes in Odesa region remain without electricity.

At 08:12, the head of the Chernihiv MVA reported that a "shahed" explosion had been detected. Later it became known that the enemy had attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the city center. There were no casualties.