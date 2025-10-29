On October 29, the Russians attacked a children's hospital in Kherson – it was a deliberate strike, there are victims, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This morning the Russian army attacked a children's hospital in Kherson. They couldn't help but know where they were hitting. This is a deliberate Russian attack on children, on medical staff, on basic guarantees of life in the community. The hospital is heavily damaged, and unfortunately, there are victims among the staff and children who were treated," he wrote.

According to the President, the youngest wounded child is eight years old – the boy himself, his mother and brother were also injured.

At the time of the strike, about a hundred people were in the hospital, Zelenskyy said, adding that Moscow "is not even ashamed that it considers such facilities as a target."

The head of state, noting the recent US sanctions against Russian oil companies, called for further restrictions:" To bring down Russian arrogance, to deprive them of the opportunity to drag out the war and to create a real motive for Moscow to end this war."

Earlier, the head of the city military administration Yaroslav Shanko reported that the attack resulted in injuries to medical workers (women aged 56 and 66 in moderate condition, a 41-year-old man with serious injuries) and a 9-year-old girl with light injuries.

Subsequently, the official wrote that a 36-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were injured in the attack.