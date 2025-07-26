During the full-scale war, the city's population decreased by 77%

Illustrative photo: Ukrinform

After almost three and a half years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, more than 65% of Kherson residents are of retirement age. This is evidenced by the data provided at the request of LIGA.net by the city military administration.

According to the MBA, as of July 1, 2025, 64,401 people live in Kherson:

→ 42,362 people of retirement age (60 years and older);

→ 17,556 people of working age (18 to 60 years old);

→ 4483 children (from infants under the age of 1 to 18 years old).

In percentage terms, the situation is as follows: pensioners – 65.8%; working-age people – almost 27.3%, children – about 7%.

Pros preliminary data According to the State Statistics Service, as of January 1, 2022, 279,131 people lived in Kherson (in almost three and a half years of full-scale war, the city's population decreased by 77%).

These statistics do not show a breakdown by age, but the analysis of the Kherson community (the regional center with 15 surrounding settlements) published by the city council showed that in 2019 the situation was as follows:

→ 191,863 are able-bodied residents (almost 59.9%);

→ 75,650 are over the working age (~23.6%);

→ 52,545 are under the working age (~16.4%).

That year, 320,058 people lived in the community, and 289,096 people lived in the city.