Demographic revolution: more than 65% of Kherson residents are pensioners
After almost three and a half years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, more than 65% of Kherson residents are of retirement age. This is evidenced by the data provided at the request of LIGA.net by the city military administration.
According to the MBA, as of July 1, 2025, 64,401 people live in Kherson:
→ 42,362 people of retirement age (60 years and older);
→ 17,556 people of working age (18 to 60 years old);
→ 4483 children (from infants under the age of 1 to 18 years old).
In percentage terms, the situation is as follows: pensioners – 65.8%; working-age people – almost 27.3%, children – about 7%.
Pros preliminary data According to the State Statistics Service, as of January 1, 2022, 279,131 people lived in Kherson (in almost three and a half years of full-scale war, the city's population decreased by 77%).
These statistics do not show a breakdown by age, but the analysis of the Kherson community (the regional center with 15 surrounding settlements) published by the city council showed that in 2019 the situation was as follows:
→ 191,863 are able-bodied residents (almost 59.9%);
→ 75,650 are over the working age (~23.6%);
→ 52,545 are under the working age (~16.4%).
That year, 320,058 people lived in the community, and 289,096 people lived in the city.
- Data from the city administration shows that as of the second half of July, Russian occupants, using bombs and drones, had injured and killed more people in Kherson than in the entire year of 2024.
- Russians regularly attack Kherson and the right bank of the region. On July 9, they killed a one-year-old boy with a drone and injured the child's grandmother in the village of Pravdyne. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the defenders managed to destroy the occupiers responsible for this attack.
