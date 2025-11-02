A strike in the Dnipropetrovs'k region on November 1. Death toll rises to four, including children

Two teenagers died in hospital due to severe injuries sustained during an enemy strike

Attack on Dnipro region (Photo: SES)

The number of casualties in Samarivsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region increased due to the November 1 strike. The head of the regional military administration, Vladislav Gayvonenko, , reported that two children were killed.

"Two children were killed - boys aged 11 and 14. My condolences to the families. In total, the tragedy claimed four lives," he said .

The enemy attacked the Samarivsky district in the evening of November 1, a fire broke out in a store. As of 20:43, one person was reported dead, but at 22:18, Gaivanenko reported that a 50-year-old victim died in hospital. According to him, the woman was seriously injured .

Eight people were injured in the attack, half of them "seriously," the head of the OVA said.

ADDED at 09:45. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the territory of Novotroyitske village of Pishchanske rural territorial community was attacked. The enemy used, according to preliminary data, an Iskander-M missile and one Geranium/Gerbera drone.