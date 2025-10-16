Russia fires two ballistic missiles at a training unit in the rear: there are casualties

The Military Intelligence is investigating another Russian attack on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

On Thursday, October 16, Russia launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the training units of the Land Forces, located in the rear and relatively quiet part of the country. This was reported by Operational Command "South".

Despite the warnings, relocation to shelters and other safety measures taken, losses could not be completely avoided.

The wounded are being promptly provided with all necessary medical care. In the near future, the unit's servicemen will be able to contact their loved ones, the "South" military command said.

According to the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Military Law Enforcement Service is conducting an internal investigation into this fact.

JC "South" expressed condolences to the families of the victims.