Soldiers begin to be transferred from training center in Chernihiv region after Russian missile strike

After the Russian missile strike on September 24, soldiers from the Honcharivsky Training Center in Chernihiv Oblast began to be transferred to other regions.. About this reported in the Land Forces сommand of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in response to a request from Suspilne.

The leadership reported that the Center's military personnel are being "gradually relocated to other regions of Ukraine for safer accommodation and training," and that this is happening after the aforementioned attack and in connection with the increased presence of Russian reconnaissance drones and the Russian army's heightened attention to the Chernihiv region.

The report noted that the events at the facility were organized in accordance with the requirements of the commander-in-chief of the AFU Alexander Syrskyi and the head of the Land Forces Hennady Shapovalov, however, despite this, servicemen were killed in the Honcharivsky training center after the Russian strike.

The command said that a special official investigation had been ordered into the incident to establish all the circumstances that led to the victims, as well as "the role and place of all officials involved."

"The perpetrators will be brought to justice in accordance with the current legislation. At the same time, it should be noted that at the request of the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the personnel are provided with 100% of the shelter. We are also constantly working to improve the safe conditions for the military. Training of personnel on compliance with security requirements during the Air Alert, other types of danger and first aid is constantly being conducted," the leadership of the Land Forces said.