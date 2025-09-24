Russia strikes with Iskanders at a training unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There are losses
on September 24, the Russian army launched a combined attack with two Iskander missiles on the territory of one of the training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. About report Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that as a result of an accurate hit to the shelter, despite the security measures taken, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel.
The relevant emergency services are working on the spot. The injured are promptly provided with all necessary medical care.
The Land Forces emphasize that ongoing work is underway to equip training centers, training grounds and other military facilities with reliable shelters. In addition, additional security measures are being introduced to protect personnel during enemy missile and air attacks.
- june 22 russian occupants launch a missile attack on the training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region. There were three killed and 14 wounded among the defenders.
- on June 24, the Russian army attacked with drones the territory of one of the training centers of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- on August 12, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. One soldier was killed, 23 were injured.
