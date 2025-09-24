Russia strikes with Iskanders at a training unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There are losses

As a result of the Iskanders' precise hit on the shelter, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel

on September 24, the Russian army launched a combined attack with two Iskander missiles on the territory of one of the training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. About report Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that as a result of an accurate hit to the shelter, despite the security measures taken, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel.

The relevant emergency services are working on the spot. The injured are promptly provided with all necessary medical care.

The Land Forces emphasize that ongoing work is underway to equip training centers, training grounds and other military facilities with reliable shelters. In addition, additional security measures are being introduced to protect personnel during enemy missile and air attacks.