Strikes on the training grounds of the Defense Forces. The military told what security measures they are taking

The military is provided with "100%" shelters, and other security measures are being implemented in parallel

Soldiers at the training ground (Illustrative photo: 28th Brigade)

Comprehensive official investigations are being conducted into all cases of military deaths at training grounds due to Russian strikes. This was reported to LIGA.net by the Land Forces Command in response to a request and described the preventive security measures taken.

"These events are the subject of official investigations carried out in accordance with the established procedure... The cause-and-effect relationships of the cases of enemy missile attacks on training centers and training grounds are being carefully studied and analyzed," the military said .

An internal investigation has also been ordered into the attack on the Honcharivsk training center to establish the circumstances of the deaths and injuries of the soldiers, as well as to determine the "role and place" of all officials involved. The Land Forces noted that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

At the same time, it was emphasized that the military is "100%" provided with shelters. In addition to this, the safe conditions for servicemen are constantly being improved.

The Land Forces provided a list of preventive measures implemented in military units and other institutions to protect the military, namely:

→ the organization of the service of troops is being improved, taking into account the current operational situation;

→ personnel are dispersed to high-risk areas;

→ camouflage and other means are actively used to make it impossible for the Russian army to detect troops;

→ install engineering equipment on the territory and construct shelters in accordance with safety standards;

→ conduct additional training activities with units on how to act in the event of a threatened attack.

"These measures are aimed at reducing the likelihood of losses and increasing the resilience of units in combat conditions," the military emphasized .

However, they noted that they could not disclose other details, such as the location or scope of preventive actions. After all, this data may pose a threat to the national security interests of Ukraine.