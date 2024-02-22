Zelenskyy: Avdiivka is Russia's only achievement in nine months of war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Screenshot)

The capture of Avdiivka is Russia's only achievement in nine months of extensive warfare, while Ukrainian forces have achieved much more despite the difficulties, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with Fox News.

The head of state said that during two years of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to:

→ liberate parts of Kharkiv Oblast from occupation. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the local Regional Military Administration, stated on January 9 that 29 settlements in Kharkiv remain under occupation;

→ unblock the Black Sea, allowing the return of grain corridors;

→ destroy many ships of the Russian fleet.

"We did this over two years. Yes, the last year has been the most challenging for us, but what has been done I think is a good job," the president said.

He said that the capture of Avdiivka was Russia's only achievement and conquest in the last nine months. At the same time, the president refused to see the lack of progress on Russia's part as a sign of a "new page" in the war.

