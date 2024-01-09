Zelenskyy to Duda: There should be no borders between our nations

Zelenskyy stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda (Illustrative photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda. The leaders discussed the border, NATO, support from the EU, and the situation in Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Our common border must be a true European border. A border of unity. There should be no borders between our nations," Zelenskyy said.

The politicians discussed the issue of financial and political support for Ukraine from the EU and exchanged views on the approach to the Washington NATO summit and the expected decisions of the Alliance.

The presidents also discussed defense cooperation, focusing on the key needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Zelenskyy briefed Duda on the recent massive Russian missile strikes that resulted in civilian deaths and the destruction of civilian objects.

The Ukrainian president stressed the need to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses to create a "reliable air shield".

Zelenskyy separately raised the issue of Poland's accession to the joint statement of the leaders of the Group of Seven on security guarantees for Ukraine.

The leaders of the two countries discussed the schedule of further bilateral contacts.

Read also: Czech pro-Russian party demands halt to aid for Ukraine: Ministry of Defense hits back