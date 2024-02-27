President Zelenskyy reveals Speaker Johnson vowed to do all he can to aid Ukraine

The US election period is difficult, but Volodymyr Zelenskyy is forced to trust House Speaker Mike Johnson's words, the Ukrainian leader said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mike Johnson (Photo: OP)

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson promised the Ukrainian president that he would do "everything" to supply aid to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN.

When the head of state spoke with Johnson, the American lawmaker said that he supports Ukraine.

"He said that he will do everything to support Ukraine, and he’s on our side, and he understands how heroic our people, our soldiers and civilians (are). And he said that his prayers are with us, and he said that he will do it," noted Zelenskyy.

He added that he asked US President Joe Biden and Speaker Johnson to put the differences between Democrats and Republicans on hold in order to reach an agreement on Ukraine.

"It's a difficult election season. Yes, I've delivered that message. I think Johnson heard it. And Biden heard it, too. So that's it. What can I do? I can't push the speaker. It's his decision, but I think he understands all the problems we face," the head of state said.

Asked whether he trusts Johnson's words, Zelenskyy answered that "he should trust, but we'll see."

On February 14, 2024, US President Biden called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Johnson, to immediately vote on the aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

On February 16, it became known that 10 members of the US House of Representatives developed a compromise bill on foreign aid, which provides $47.7 billion for Ukraine.

The House of Representatives recessed until February 28. If the Speaker of the House blocks a vote on the bill, Democrats will be able to use a procedure that allows them to bypass the Speaker and bring the issue to the floor. However, this requires time and 218 signatures of lawmakers (Republicans have 221 mandates, Democrats have 213).

On February 21, Biden announced that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, must put the bill to help Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan to a vote. According to the American leader, the document will be approved by the House if it is put to a vote.